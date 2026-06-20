The World Cup kicks off - in photos

June 19 - It was a week of firsts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It is the first time soccer's biggest international tournament is taking place across three countries, with Mexico getting the party going on June 11 in the Estadio Azteca, the Mexico City stadium that became the first to host three World Cup openers.

It is also the first World Cup to feature an expanded 48-team format, up from 32 in 2022. The inclusion of 16 more nations faced a fair bit of criticism in the run-up because of the presence of relative soccer minnows.

But the minnows fought back, determined to show they deserved their place, and provided some of the viral moments of the first week. Cape Verde held the mighty Spain to a scoreless draw, thanks in large part to the heroics of goalkeeper Vozinha, turning him into a social media sensation.

The big guns also came out. France's Kylian Mbappe scored twice, becoming his country's all-time record goalscorer and briefly overtaking Argentina's Lionel Messi in the World Cup goal table. Hours later, Messi scored a hat-trick, showing why he's still the GOAT at 38.

Here is a selection of some of the photos from the first round of group matches.

Mexico v South Africa

Co-hosts Mexico swept South Africa aside 2-0 in a tempestuous clash that kicked off the quadrennial extravaganza. The ill-tempered match featured three red cards, but that did little to spoil the party atmosphere.

South Korea v Czech Republic

The action moved to Guadalajara, where South Korea's stylish football triumphed over the Czech Republic's rugged play in an adrenaline-fuelled encounter. A Mexican love affair with all things Korean meant that South Korea were buoyed by a crowd rooting for them — but there were noticeable areas of empty seats in the stadium.

Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada's opening ceremony featured dancers dressed in the red and white of the national flag, a performance by Michael Bublé, and a possible wardrobe malfunction for one of the figures on the giant inflatable World Cup trophy. In Canada's first game, a late equalizing goal provided the team with their first ever point at a World Cup. All around the country, fans went wild.

USA v Paraguay

The United States got their World Cup off to a dream start, as fans gathered from East Coast to West to cheer on their team. The co-hosts beat Paraguay 4-1 in Los Angeles, their highest-ever score in a World Cup match.

Qatar v Switzerland

A stoppage-time goal from Boualem Khoukhi gave Qatar, the 2022 World Cup hosts, their first ever World Cup point. A fan-led supporters' movement created a sea of maroon around the team that chimed with the seat colours of Santa Clara.

Brazil v Morocco

Semi-finalists in 2022, Morocco showed further ambition to unseat the game's traditional powers, holding five-time winners Brazil to a draw. Brazil lacked their vintage swagger, unnerving fans.

Haiti v Scotland

Scotland's Tartan Army has won converts all over Boston with their fandom, good humour, and bagpipes. Fans roared their approval of a 1-0 victory over a Haiti in their first World Cup since 1974, but knew tougher challenges were ahead.

Australia v Turkey

Turkey had been dismissive of the Socceroos in the pre-match build-up, which Australia said only motivated them the more. Making the most of their chances, the men in yellow and green spoiled Turkey's return to the World Cup stage after 24 years.

Germany v Curaçao

There was happiness from fans of both Germany and Curaçao after their David and Goliath clash. Germany won decisively. But Curaçao fans were delirious after the team scored their debut World Cup goal. The country is the smallest-ever to qualify for the World Cup, with a population scarcely twice the capacity of the Houston stadium where the game was played.

Netherlands v Japan

The orange-clad Netherlands, as always, struck a contrasting colour palette with the other teams. Photographer Kai Pfaffenbach played on that with his swirling picture of fans in the Arlington, Texas stadium. Japan's soccer fans, meanwhile, drew attention for their post-match tradition of cleaning up the stands. Their blue trash bags double as balloons to cheer on the team.

Ivory Coast v Ecuador

Ecuador fans filled Philadelphia for their team's opening match against Ivory Coast. The African country was one of a clutch of nations whose own fans were largely unable to travel to the United States because of visa restrictions. But it was the latter who triumphed, with a 1-0 win that brought Ecuador's 19-game unbeaten run to an end.

Sweden v Tunisia

Sweden cruised to a 5-1 win over Tunisia in a goalathon in Monterrey. The elegant curve of the stadium roof in the Mexican city echoes the outstretched body of the goalkeeper, a position that would be in the spotlight the following day.

Spain v Cape Verde

In a stunning display, Cape Verde's Josimar Jose Evora Dias, better known as Vozinha, repeatedly thwarted the attempts at goal by one of the tournament's favoured teams. The 40-year-old keeper's saves went viral, and as he was mobbed by his teammates at the end, he broke down in tears.

Belgium v Egypt

The Pharaohs, whose team includes top-quality players Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush, were keen to show they were not in the World Cup to make up the numbers. They took the initial lead against Belgium in a game that ultimately ended in a draw.

Saudi Arabia v Uruguay

Uruguay has a long, storied World Cup pedigree, and was the first ever team to win the trophy, in 1930. But the best it could do against relative newcomer Saudi Arabia was a draw, after another heroic performance from a goalie — Saudi's Mohammed Alowais.

Iran v New Zealand

Iran played its World Cup opener in Los Angeles after an extraordinary run-up of drama off the pitch. LA is home to the biggest Iranian community outside Iran, and Iranian Americans were divided. Some wanted to come together, forget politics and cheer on their team. Others saw it as an opportunity to protest the government in Tehran and waved the flag of pre-revolutionary Iran.

France v Senegal

June 16 was the day the big names came out to play. France's Kylian Mbappe went first. His side's first half was lacklustre, but they came back in the second as Mbappe scored twice against Senegal, surpassing Olivier Giroud to become his country's all-time record goalscorer.

Iraq v Norway

Erling Haaland, playing in his first World Cup, also scored twice, helping Norway to a 4-1 defeat of Iraq. He celebrated with his signature yoga pose, as if greeting the Boston sunshine. It's a pose that gives him tranquillity, he has said.

Argentina v Algeria

Argentina's World Cup win in 2022 was all the sweeter for fans because it was widely seen as the last chance for maestro Lionel Messi to win football's top trophy with his country. But four years later, he showed up again, and scored a hat-trick in Argentina's opening game of the 2026 tournament before a packed and delirious crowd.

Jordan v Austria

It was a bit early for a beer in Vienna, so fans gathered in a coffee house to watch Austria pound Jordan 3-1. Still, it was an honourable performance for Jordan, who were making their World Cup debut.

Portugal v Congo

Fans expect their footballers to show flair and style on the pitch — but quite a few of them display it off the pitch, too. The Democratic Republic of Congo — who held Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their opening match — wowed onlookers when they arrived at Houston's airport in suits with snazzy leopard print details, while Portugal's perennial fashionista forward Cristiano Ronaldo sported a shiny rock dangling from his ear at the pre-match warm-up.

England v Croatia

England talisman Harry Kane added two goals to his World Cup scoring tally in their opening group match against Croatia. Over an hour and a half of drama, Kane missed a penalty but then retook it after the Croatian goalkeeper stepped off his line. Croatia drew level twice, but ultimately England pulled away to win 4-2.

Ghana v Panama

The rain came down in Toronto, but it didn't dampen the spirits of the fans and players of Ghana and Panama, whose opening game in Toronto ended 1-0 after a late goal from Ghana.

Uzbekistan v Colombia

Colombia went into the final match of the first part of the group stage as heavy favourites to win the clash, and played in front of a largely Colombian crowd at the Azteca. That brought a certain amount of pressure, but despite some wobbles they ultimately turned in a 3-1 win against a debut team. REUTERS