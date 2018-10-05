The space station hole is still a mystery: Nasa

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - It's been over a month since we first learned of the apparently man-made hole that caused a small air leak on the International Space Station.

And, now Nasa is trying to clamp down on the notion that the hole was intentional.

It's because earlier this week the head of Russia's space agency ruled out that it was the result of a manufacturing defect.

The breach was found in a Soyuz capsule docked at the station and those comments from him, in turn, only fuelled speculation of ill intent.

Speculation that's been pushed further in some Russian and Western media with theories ranging from the mundane: A Russian technician did it, intentionally or unintentionally, and then tried to hide it.

To the more wild: That astronauts themselves sabotaged it for a whole host of reasons.

Russia's previously said the hole appears to have been made by a drill.

Nasa said on Wednesday (Oct 3) that they just don't know the reason yet.

But just because it doesn't appear to be a manufacturing defect doesn't mean that it wasn't accidental, and that so far indications suggest this was an isolated incident.

It's thought that the hole's size and location did not present a threat to any aboard.