The no-jet set: They’ve given up flying to save the planet

NEW YORK - These days, the skies don’t seem so inviting: Airfares are climbing. Passengers are fighting. Computer systems, and entire airlines, are melting down.

Any of those might be reason enough for some to stay off a plane. But for a small, yet growing, number of travellers, the problem with air travel goes way further. They are giving up flying because of its impact on the climate.

“I choose to stay grounded because it aligns with what is true,” said Dan Castrigano, 36, a former teacher who in 2020 signed a pledge not to travel by air. “The climate is breaking down.”

The past eight years on Earth have been the hottest on record. Sea level rise is accelerating, and extreme weather events are happening more often than ever.

Air travel accounts for about 4 per cent of human-induced global warming, and the United Nations warns that airplane emissions are set to triple by 2050. Planes are becoming more efficient, but our appetite for air travel is outpacing the industry’s environmental gains.

One Boeing 747 carrying 416 passengers from Heathrow Airport in London to Edinburgh produces the same carbon dioxide (CO2) as 336 cars travelling the same distance, according to BBC Science Focus, a peer-reviewed magazine, though such comparisons depend on a wide range of factors like fuel efficiency and even the time of day. That jumbo carbon footprint is leading many activists and scientists to issue rallying cries to fly less, or not at all.

“This is a climate emergency,” said Peter Kalmus, a climate scientist with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory who founded No Fly Climate Sci, an online forum on the link between aviation and climate change. “When you get on a plane, not only are you responsible for emissions, but you’re also casting a vote to continue expanding that system.”

Trading wings for wheels

Castrigano, who lives in Burlington, Vermont, spent more than a decade as a middle school teacher. He travelled extensively during that time, but has become increasingly concerned about the pace of climate change over the past five years.

Neither he nor his wife, Laura, has taken a flight since 2019. And in 2021, Castrigano left his classroom job to take on a new role as chief content officer at SubjecttoClimate, a nonprofit organisation that provides climate-related teaching resources.

Staying on the ground doesn’t mean he stays put. He takes frequent bicycle trips around Vermont. When he travels shorter distances, he drives an all-electric Nissan Leaf. Next month, when a good friend gets married in California, he and his family will take several weeks to make their way across the country by train, a choice that, according to the 2021 US Department of Energy Data Book, is 34 per cent more energy-efficient per passenger than travelling by air.

“I would love to visit every place on Earth,” he said. “But my mental health would be poor if I were to fly.”

In 2020, Castrigano signed a pledge at Flight Free USA to not travel on airplanes that year, and he has renewed the pledge annually. His community of fellow signatories is small – Ariella Granett, a co-founder of the site, says 365 people signed on in 2022, and in past years the number has climbed to nearly 450. Flight Free has a larger presence in Australia and Britain, and across Europe, a number of similar organisations are rallying travellers to abandon air travel.