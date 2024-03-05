John Kerry: The man Biden chose to fix US' climate reputation leaves

WASHINGTON – It was the day before Mr Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president, and the man who would become one of his top diplomats was already plotting how to return the US to an international fight against climate change it had ceded four years earlier.

With Covid-19 still raging, Mr John Kerry huddled in a Maryland backyard with at least five of his deputies – heat lamps on to cut the January chill – to strategise how the US could win back some of its credibility on the issue and propel more climate action around the world.

It was the nadir of decades of US climate diplomacy, after outgoing President Donald Trump pulled the nation out of the Paris Agreement and unravelled the country’s carbon-cutting policies.

“We needed to be humble, having not contributed money or been involved for those four years,” Mr Kerry told Bloomberg Green. “We knew we had to earn our credibility.”

Mr Biden made Mr Kerry the special presidential envoy for climate with good reason. In his long career, Mr Kerry had been a US senator, presidential candidate and secretary of state – allowing him to bring substantial heft and gravitas to a newly created diplomatic role.

Crucially, Mr Kerry has been an almost Forrest Gump-like fixture at every major milestone in climate statecraft – from the 1992 Rio Earth summit that spurred annual United Nations climate talks to the 2016 conference, where he signed the Paris Agreement with his granddaughter in his arms.

But now Mr Kerry is leaving the position he has held for the last three years, after scoring a major victory at the United Nations conference in Dubai in December 2023, when nearly 200 nations agreed to transition away from fossil fuels and accelerate action this decade.

Mr Kerry, 80, has made clear he won’t abandon work to slow down the climb of earth’s temperatures, even as he exits his office on March 6. While his formal next steps aren’t yet clear, Mr Kerry intends to help speed the flow of private capital into clean energy and decarbonisation. “People like me and others can be engaged in helping that acceleration very significantly,” he said.

His successor is Mr John Podesta, a veteran Democratic strategist in Washington who is already working in the White House to shape Biden’s climate policy and US government implementation of hundreds of billions of dollars in initiatives under its sweeping Inflation Reduction Act.

Mr Podesta is no less familiar with international climate issues, and at 75, was at many of the same milestone events as Mr Kerry. But he cuts a far different figure.

Where Mr Kerry has spent much of his life in the limelight, engaging in a very personal brand of diplomacy forged through relationships with world leaders, Mr Podesta has more often been a behind-the-scenes tactician.

Mr Kerry took on the role as Mr Biden’s chief climate diplomat knowing he would carry both the burden of restoring US leadership on the issue and the blame for the country’s long failure to account for building its economy on more planet-warming pollution than any other nation.

In early strategy sessions, Mr Kerry charted much of the plan for reviving US climate work on the world stage. That included immediately rejoining the Paris Agreement, bringing climate back to the fore in multilateral gatherings and cultivating focused deals targeting individual sectors and greenhouse gases. He also put a special premium on re-engaging with China on climate change.

Mr Kerry was convinced that the scale of the climate challenge could never be overcome without bringing all countries together through what he calls the hardest form of diplomacy: “supercharged multilateralism”. That process had to start with China, and he was dogged in pursuing it despite deep tensions between the two countries over human rights, intellectual property and other disputes.

With Mr Biden’s blessing, Mr Kerry became the first administration official to visit China – navigating what were, at the time, some of the world’s strictest pandemic requirements. After a two-day visit, Mr Kerry and his team flew home, while the entire Chinese delegation was forced to quarantine for two weeks, the price of those face-to-face talks.