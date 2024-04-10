The losing battle against Greece's tumbling birthrate

People watch a local derby soccer match in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Nicholas Giannakidis (centre), 13, and his teammates carry a goal post during soccer training in the town of Orestiada, Greece, March 28, 2024. Nicholas is the only kid his age in Ormenio, he spends his weekends playing video games alone and wants to leave at 18. \"I might send him to my sister in Germany to study,\" his father, Army sergeant Christos Giannakidis, said. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
An abandoned basketball court is seen in the village of Marasia, on the Greek side of the Greece-Turkey border, March 31, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A dog runs around an empty park in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Nektaria Mouropoulou, 34, a first-grade teacher, plays with her students including Maria Stoyanova (right), 7, in a primary school which serves 17 villages, in the village of Dikaia, Greece, March 29, 2024. Mouropoulou would like to have a family but she earns 1,000 euros ($1,083) a month, a third of which goes to renting a tiny flat. \"When you're in your 30s and earning 1,000 euros, of course you'll think whether to have a family,\" she said, adding that politicians were missing the point. \"That they'll give 20 euros for the first child, or 50 or 100, doesn't solve the problem.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Vendors from Peloponnese sell oranges and lemons, in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 31, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
People sit in a local cafe in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Storks sit on their nest in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A shut-down sugar factory, which once provided hundreds of jobs, is seen near the town of Orestiada, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Eleni Triandafyllou poses for a photo in front of her house in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Chrisoula Thomaidou plants roses outside of her workplace, a cafe and Center for Protection of the Elderly, in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A streetlight illuminates a playground in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A local vendor packs away his stuff at the end of the local open market as a train passes by with tanks destined for Ukraine, in the village of Dikaia, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 29, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
People attend a memorial and Sunday service at the church in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 31, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Maria Stoyanova, 7, who came with her family from Bulgaria to live in the village, opens the church door during a memorial and Sunday service in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 31, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
90-year-old friends (left to right), Arabatzidou Lambrini, Arvanitidou Sofia and Gavriilidou Fotini sit in an empty village square in the village of Petrota, Greece, March 29, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A stork sits on a pole in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 29, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Furniture and other objects pile up in a classroom inside the closed school in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 29, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Cats gather outside a meat shop, which is now permanently closed, in the village of Pentalofos, Greece, March 29, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A Greek flag hangs inside a house, whose owners live abroad, in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 29, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
An abandoned business is seen in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Mobility scooters are parked outside a cafe in the village of Dikaia, Greece, March 29, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Nektaria Mouropoulou, 34, a first-grade teacher, embraces her students in the primary school of Dikaia village, Greece, March 29, 2024. Mouropoulou would like to have a family but she earns 1,000 euros ($1,083) a month, a third of which goes to renting a tiny flat. \"When you're in your 30s and earning 1,000 euros, of course you'll think whether to have a family,\" she said, adding that politicians were missing the point. \"That they'll give 20 euros for the first child, or 50 or 100, doesn't solve the problem.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Nicholas Giannakidis, 13, puts on his soccer shoes before heading out to a training session in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 28, 2024. Nicholas is the only kid his age in Ormenio, he spends his weekends playing video games alone and wants to leave at 18. \"I might send him to my sister in Germany to study,\" his father, Army sergeant Christos Giannakidis, said. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Repairs are seen on the road leading to the Greek border with Bulgaria, near the village of Ormenio, northeastern Greece, March 30, 2024. Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe, so the government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates such as cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, but the full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear. \"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie,\" Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, said. \"We need to keep trying.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Swings are seen outside the closed school in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 29, 2024. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A woman dries a mobility scooter in the village of Dikaia, Greece, March 28, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
A man walks pasts schoolchildren from nearby villages waiting to be escorted to the the primary school, which serves 17 villages, in the village of Dikaia, Greece, March 29, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki/ File Photo
Thodoris Vasiliadis, 44, who is a speech therapist, holds an art workshop for children from nearby villages, outside the closed school in the village of Ormenio, in the remote crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, northeastern Greece, March 31, 2024. Vasiliadis said isolation had stunted the children's social skills, making one boy's stutter worsened because he had no friends to talk to. REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
New graves are seen at the cemetery in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Pensioner Konstantinos Dourberidis (right), 83, plays backgammon with another man in a cafe in the village of Ormenio, Greece, March 30, 2024. The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show; and the village of Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70. \"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals,\" said Chrysoula Ioannidou, 61. \"There are very few births.\" REUTERS/Louisa Gouliamaki
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 04:41 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 04:19 PM

ORMENIO, Greece - Army sergeant Christos Giannakidis was planning to have a second child when Greece's debt crisis exploded last decade, straining his finances and erasing hope of extending the family.

One son is expensive enough, he says, especially the cost of ferrying him around his remote corner of northeastern Greece where the number of children has plummeted in recent years.

Most afternoons he drives 13-year-old Nicholas 50 km (31 miles) to play soccer with the few other children scattered across the region. If Nicholas needs a paediatrician, it is even further.

"To have a family these days, you need to become a hero," Giannakidis said on the sideline of a recent soccer practice. "To have a second child, more money must come into the house."

As much of Europe struggles with tumbling birthrates that experts say threaten long-term economic wellbeing, Greece is a stark example of how hard it will be to reverse the trend.

In 2022, it recorded the lowest number of births in 92 years, according to most recent data, driven by the debt crisis that led to years of austerity and emigration, and changed attitudes among the young. Preliminary unofficial data indicate another drop in 2023.

Greece's fertility rate is one of the lowest in Europe: some villages have not recorded a single birth in years.

The government is planning in May to unveil new measures to boost birthrates, officials told Reuters.

The plan includes cash benefits for families, affordable housing for young people, financial incentives for assisted reproduction, and incorporating migrants into the workforce, according to officials drafting the initiatives including the family minister.

The full size and cost of the plan is not yet clear.

However, similar measures have fallen flat in other EU countries in recent decades, and demographers expect little difference in Greece. Even those behind the plans have doubts.

"If I were to tell you that any given minister at any given ministry ... can reverse the trend, it would be a lie," Sofia Zacharaki, Greece's minister for social cohesion and family affairs, told Reuters.

Still, she said, "We need to keep trying."

STREETS DEVOID OF CHILDREN

Giannakidis' village of Ormenio and the wider Orestiada municipality - one of the country's poorest - reveal the magnitude of the problem. 

The population of Orestiada, a crop-growing area bordering Turkey and Bulgaria, shrank 16% between 2011 and 2021, census data show. Ormenio used to be full of children, but now two thirds of the 300 residents are over 70, said village president Stratos Vasiliadis.

Nicholas, the only 13-year-old in Ormenio, spends much of his weekends playing video games alone. He wants to leave at 18.

"I might send him to my sister in Germany to study," his father said.

The silence that blankets Ormenio is occasionally broken by church bells that peal over shuttered businesses and an empty playground, and by the mobility scooters elderly men drive to the cafe for games of backgammon. 

Most of the church pews are unoccupied at Sunday mass. Trains that pass through Ormenio used to bring visitors but today haul tanks bound for Ukraine.

A newly extended border fence in the area, part of the conservative government's toughening immigration policy, keeps undocumented migrants out.

"We used to gather at weddings, at baptisms. Now we meet at funerals," said 61-year-old Chrysoula Ioannidou. "There are very few births."

Vasiliadis' brother Thodoris, a speech therapist, organises art workshops for 20 or so children from surrounding villages. He said isolation had stunted their social skills. One boy's stutter worsened because he had no friends to talk to, he said. Another cycles the village's empty streets alone.

Ormenio's situation is mirrored to varying degrees across Greece and the EU, where governments including France, Italy, Norway and Spain have spent billions of euros on pro-child measures - often to little avail.

Greece's economy has rebounded in recent years, but falling birthrates are, according to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a "national threat" and a "ticking time bomb" for pensions. 

PRIORITY POLICY

Even before the incentives planned for May, the government created a birth allowance and tax breaks on baby items, and extended private sector maternity benefit.

These have shown little sign of working.

"This is one of the most serious problems we face not only in Greece but in the EU as a whole," Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis told Reuters. "It is our priority ... whatever it takes." 

Part of the government's challenge is to overcome the trauma of the debt crisis. Just a few years ago, as protests raged over the government's austerity policies, youth unemployment was over 60%. It remains around 25%. 

Hundreds of thousands of young Greeks left. Those that remain are often priced out of the property market due to inflation and soaring rents. Many live with parents into their 30s. 

Orestiada municipality suffered heavily. A sugar factory that provided hundreds of jobs shut down and is fenced off in an overgrown lot. Scores of other businesses are boarded up.

The nearest primary school to Ormenio, which serves 17 villages, is thinning out. The whole first grade - four children - can fit in their teacher's morning embrace. Next year there will be none, headmaster Dimitris Rossidis said. 

"The future doesn't look bright," he said. 

First grade teacher Nektaria Mouropoulou says she would like to have a family but she earns 1,000 euros ($1,083) a month, a third of which goes to renting a tiny flat. She crosses into Turkey to buy cheaper gasoline, and her mother helps with bills.

"When you're in your 30s and earning 1,000 euros, of course you'll think whether to have a family," she said, adding that politicians were missing the point.

"That they'll give 20 euros for the first child, or 50 or 100, doesn't solve the problem." REUTERS

