A photo of an ice cave in the Scott Turner Glacier in Spitsbergen, Norway, taken last Saturday.
Spitsbergen is the largest and only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway.
A photo of an ice cave in the Scott Turner Glacier in Spitsbergen, Norway, taken last Saturday.
Spitsbergen is the largest and only permanently populated island of the Svalbard archipelago in northern Norway.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 24, 2022, with the headline The great ice meltdown. Subscribe