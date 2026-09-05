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The generation that’s never had to say ‘Hello?’

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Now that there is rarely any mystery to who is calling, Gen Z has adopted a range of custom phone greetings — including no greeting at all.

Now that there is rarely any mystery to who is calling, Gen Z has adopted a range of custom phone greetings — including no greeting at all.

ILLUSTRATION: SHIRA INBAR/NYTIMES

Alisha Haridasani Gupta

  • Younger generations often skip saying "Hello" when answering calls, using informal greetings or silence due to caller ID and concerns about scams.
  • Smartphones and constant digital communication make formal phone greetings less necessary, creating a continuous conversation thread across platforms.
  • Studies show younger people speak fewer words daily and use fewer polite expressions, reflecting changing social habits and trust issues with unknown callers.

AI generated

NEW YORK – When Avigail Sharon answers a phone call from one of her closest friends, it is not with “Hello?”

“I always go ‘Bello’,” Sharon, 21, said. “And we’ll talk in Minionese at first.”

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Gen Z

United States

Children and youth

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.