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The generation that’s never had to say ‘Hello?’

Now that there is rarely any mystery to who is calling, Gen Z has adopted a range of custom phone greetings — including no greeting at all.

NEW YORK – When Avigail Sharon answers a phone call from one of her closest friends, it is not with “Hello?”

“I always go ‘Bello’,” Sharon, 21, said. “And we’ll talk in Minionese at first.”