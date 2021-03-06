The depths people go to to enjoy art

To make a bold statement about climate change, this art exhibition in Russia is being staged in a very curious location - underwater.

The show, featuring works by artist Denis Lotarev and photographer Viktor Lyagushkin, is taking place under the ice in the White Sea off the coast of Russia's north-western Karelia region.

Visitors have to wear a diving suit and brave subzero temperatures to view the artworks, which will be accessible until the ice melts in mid-April.

The works include photos of flora and fauna found in the White Sea.

Mr Lyagushkin told Reuters that the creatures featured in the exhibition may become extinct in the near future because of climate change, and this may be the last time they are "seen" underwater in the White Sea.