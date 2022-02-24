The ambassador on...

Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim of a shared history

"In 1994, the Budapest Memorandum was signed, according to which Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees from other countries. Russia was among them. Twenty years later, the guarantor country occupied Crimea and instigated the war in Donbass.

I think we will need to refer to the facts and the principles which align the core that modern civilised nations uphold. Every country needs to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of other countries. It needs to respect the choice which other sovereign countries made.

Ultimately, it is about our future, and it is about the way we are heading for the sake of our country and for the sake of Europe."

Donetsk and Luhansk

"It is important to understand that Ukrainian citizens reside on both sides of the contact line. Our ultimate goal is to make sure that there is peace, security for their well-being."

Russian aggression

"With 150,000 troops on our border, no one can feel safe. Ukraine has been protecting its territory since 2014 in Donbass, but we also know what the Russian Federation is capable of." The mood in Singapore's Ukrainian community "Ukrainians in Singapore are mostly younger people. Many of them are worrying about their loved ones back home. We try to be in contact on social media to exchange views on what can be done. We have around 400 Ukrainians in Singapore currently, and they have been vocal about the need to support Ukraine in this challenging time. The best message I can send is please keep calm and support Ukraine."