'Texas has lost a legend': tributes to Chuck Norris pour in

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March 20 - Chuck Norris, the roundhouse-kicking star of TV series "Walker, Texas Ranger" and action movie "Expendables 2," died on Thursday, his family said on Instagram.

Below are some tributes and reactions.

GREG ABBOTT

"Texas has lost a legend," the Republican governor of Texas wrote on X. "All of Texas mourns the passing of Chuck Norris. He was not only a martial arts champion, action icon, and the one and only Walker, Texas Ranger. But he electrified generations of conservatives. Giving them a passion and voice to fight for the principles that make America the greatest nation on earth.

"He embodied the toughness, grit, and patriotism that makes Texas supreme."

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU

In a post on X, the Israeli prime minister called Norris "a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend."

"Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world," Netanyahu added.

SYLVESTER STALLONE

"I had a great time working with Chuck," the American actor wrote on Instagram. "He was All American in every way. Great man."

STEPHEN KING

"I thought he was great," the American author wrote on X. "SILENT RAGE scared hell out of my boys...and me."

JEAN-CLAUDE VAN DAMME

"We knew each other from my early days, and I always respected the man he was," the Belgian martial artist and actor wrote on Instagram.

DOLPH LUNDGREN

"Chuck Norris is the champ," the Swedish actor and director wrote on Instagram. "Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man."

GLENN BECK

"The Icon, Chuck Norris, has passed away," the conservative American radio host wrote on X. "Also, in breaking news, the Grim Reaper was found dead after attempting to take Chuck Norris to the afterlife."

MARIO LOPEZ

The American actor and television host wrote on X: "Chuck Norris didn't die, he just completed his mission & went to rest…" REUTERS