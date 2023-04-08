Tesla workers shared sensitive images recorded by customer cars

SAN FRANCISCO - Tesla has assured its millions of electric car owners that their privacy “is and will always be enormously important to us”.

The cameras it builds into vehicles to assist driving, it notes on its website, are “designed from the ground up to protect your privacy”.

But between 2019 and 2022, groups of Tesla employees privately shared, via an internal messaging system, sometimes highly invasive videos and images recorded by customers’ car cameras, according to interviews by Reuters with nine former employees.

Some of the recordings caught Tesla customers in embarrassing situations. One former employee described a video of a man approaching a vehicle completely naked.

Also shared were crashes and road-rage incidents. One crash video in 2021 showed a Tesla driving at high speed in a residential area and hitting a child riding a bike, according to another former employee.

Other images were more mundane, such as pictures of dogs and funny road signs that employees made into memes by embellishing them with amusing captions or commentary, before posting them in private group chats. While some postings were shared only between two employees, others could be seen by scores of them, according to several former employees.

Tesla states in its online “Customer Privacy Notice” that its “camera recordings remain anonymous and are not linked to you or your vehicle”. But seven former employees told Reuters the computer programme they used at work could show the location of recordings – which potentially could reveal where a Tesla owner lived.

One former employee also said that some recordings appeared to have been made when cars were parked and turned off. Several years ago, Tesla would receive video recordings from its vehicles even when they were off, if owners gave consent. It has since stopped doing so.

“We could see inside people’s garages and their private properties,” said another former employee. “Let’s say that a Tesla customer had something in their garage that was distinctive, you know, people would post those kinds of things.” Tesla did not respond to detailed questions sent to the company for this report.

To report this story, Reuters contacted more than 300 former Tesla employees who had worked at the company over the past nine years and were involved in developing its self-driving system.

More than a dozen agreed to answer questions, all speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reuters was not able to obtain any of the shared videos or images, which former employees said they had not kept. The news agency also was not able to determine if the practice of sharing recordings, which occurred within some parts of Tesla as recently as 2022, continues today or how widespread it was.

Some former employees contacted said the only sharing they observed was for legitimate work purposes, such as seeking assistance from colleagues or supervisors.

The sharing of sensitive videos illustrates one of the less-noted features of artificial intelligence systems: They often require armies of human beings to help train machines to learn automated tasks such as driving.

Since about 2016, Tesla has employed hundreds of people in Africa and later the United States to label images to help its cars learn how to recognise pedestrians, street signs, construction vehicles, garage doors and other objects encountered on the road or at customers’ houses. To accomplish that, data labellers were given access to thousands of videos or images recorded by car cameras that they would view and identify objects.