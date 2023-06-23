‘Terrified’ but he went on Titan submersible with dad for Father’s Day: Teen’s aunt

Ahead of the ill-fated trip on Sunday, Suleman Dawood was said to be “terrified” to go on a dive to see the wreck of the Titanic.

The 19-year-old told a relative he “wasn’t very up for it”, according to his aunt, Ms Azmeh Dawood.

In an interview with NBC News, she said he agreed to go on the Titan submersible trip with his dad to please him and bond with him on Father’s Day, the day the submersible they were in was first reported missing in the North Atlantic.

Ms Azmeh said her brother, Mr Shahzada Dawood, who was Suleman’s father, was obsessed with the Titanic from childhood.

“I am thinking of Suleman, who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath... It’s been crippling, to be honest,” a heartbroken Ms Azmeh told NBC News.

Suleman was the youngest person of five people on board the Titan.

He was a first-year Strathclyde Business School student at the University of Strathclyde, according to the BBC.

On Thursday, the United States Coast Guard said the missing submersible had imploded, killing all five people on board.