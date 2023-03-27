Teenager cycles more than 32,000km from Alaska to Argentina in journey of a lifetime

Over the course of nearly one and a half years, teenage cyclist Liam Garner rode through 14 countries, covering more than 32,000km in the journey of a lifetime.

Hailing from Long Beach, California, Mr Garner believes he is the youngest person to have completed the feat of cycling through the Americas from Alaska to Argentina.

“I always felt pretty much my entire life that I wanted to do or needed to do some big adventure,” Mr Garner told BBC in a video interview in a video posted on Feb 16.

He had previously documented an 800km-long journey taken over eight days from one end of California to a Taco Bell outlet in another, with the eight-part video series accumulating more than seven million views on TikTok in December 2020.

Mr Garner said that someone had recommended him a book about a man who biked from Oregon to Patagonia. “And I read the book and I kept thinking to myself, “wow, if that guy could do it, why can’t I do it?”

He set off on his journey on Aug 1, 2021, from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, the northernmost point in the United States accessible by road. His final destination was Ushuaia, Argentina, the southernmost point of South America.