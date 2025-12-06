Tanzania's police says any December 9 protests would be illegal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Tanzanian riot police officers walk, following a protest a day after a general election marred by violent demonstrations over the exclusion of two leading opposition candidates at the Namanga One-Post Border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, October 30, 2025. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya/ File Photo

DAR ES SALAAM, Dec 5 - Tanzania's police said on Friday that nationwide demonstrations expected next week would be illegal, setting the stage for possible renewed clashes after bloodshed during protests over elections last month.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the landslide winner of the October election after her main challengers were excluded, prompting protests that were partly driven by what activists said was a wider crackdown on dissent.

Rights groups, opposition parties and the United Nations have said hundreds of people were likely killed in clashes between the protesters and security forces. The government denies suppressing dissent and disputes those figures as exaggerated.

Police Spokesperson David Misime said they were yet to receive any formal notifications from anyone wishing to hold demonstrations, after social media posts circulated calling for protests on December 9.

"The Police Force is banning these demonstrations, which have been given the name of "unlimited peaceful protests," from taking place," he said in a statement.

Misime said those mobilising for protest were among other things, urging participants to seize property, disrupt services at hospitals and to stay on the streets for an unlimited time to paralyse economic activity.

On Wednesday, a United Nations human rights experts group urged Tanzanian authorities and security forces to protect people's right to assembly and prevent any more violations ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Hassan has promised to investigate the election violence and offered condolences to bereaved families, her most public acknowledgement of the turmoil, which has led to the country's biggest political crisis in decades.

"We hear there is another one planned ... whenever they come, we are prepared," Hassan told a meeting of elders in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, referring to the planned demonstrations.

The United States said on Thursday it was reviewing its relationship with Tanzania due to concerns over religious freedom, free speech, obstacles to U.S. investment and violence against civilians. REUTERS