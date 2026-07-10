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Tanzania arrests 130 people as government cracks down on dissent

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NAIROBI, July 9 - Tanzanian police have arrested 130 people for "inciting criminal acts", they said on Thursday, as part of efforts to contain dissent after a ban on all political rallies.

• Police said in a statement that they were working to track down other suspects.

• Before the ban on rallies, announced by the interior minister on June 26, protesters had planned to gather on the July 7 public holiday to call for democratic reforms and justice for people killed in election violence last year.

• Heavy security deployments prevented the protests from happening.

• A government-appointed commission of inquiry said in April that at least 518 people were killed in the election violence, which was driven by the exclusion of leading opposition candidates.

• Tanzanian authorities have denied allegations by human rights groups that the security services used excessive force during the election unrest. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.