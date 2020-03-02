Taleban starts diplomatic outreach

KABUL • The Taleban's political chief has met senior diplomats from countries including Russia, Indonesia and Norway, hours after signing a deal with Washington aimed at ending the Afghan war, the hardline Islamist group said yesterday.

After the signing ceremony in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday, Taleban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met foreign ministers from Turkey, Uzbekistan and Norway in Doha, along with diplomats from Russia, Indonesia and neighbouring nations, a move that signalled the group's determination to secure international legitimacy.

"The dignitaries who met Mullah Baradar expressed their commitments towards Afghanistan's reconstruction and development... the US-Taleban agreement is historical," said Taleban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid.

In the agreement, the United States is committed to reducing the number of its troops in Afghanistan to 8,600 from the current 13,000 within 135 days of signing the deal, and working with its allies to proportionally reduce the number of coalition forces over that period, if the Taleban adheres to its security guarantees and ceasefire.

A full withdrawal of all US and coalition forces would occur within 14 months of the deal getting signed, if the Taleban holds up its end of the deal, the joint statement said.

Prior to the signing ceremony, the Taleban had ordered all its fighters in Afghanistan to refrain from violence against civilians, Afghan and western forces.

The accord also states that the US and the Taleban are committed to work expeditiously to release combat and political prisoners as a confidence-building measure, with the coordination and approval of all relevant sides.

It says up to 5,000 Taleban would be released in exchange for up to 1,000 Afghan government captives by March 10.

But Afghan President Ashraf Ghani yesterday rejected the Taleban demand for the release of the prisoners as a condition for talks with the Afghan government and civilians.

His remarks come against the backdrop of the difficulties US negotiators face in shepherding the Afghan government and Taleban towards intra-Afghan negotiations, according to Western diplomats.

"The government of Afghanistan has made no commitment to free 5,000 Taleban prisoners," Mr Ghani told reporters in Kabul, a day after the deal was signed.

"It is not in the authority of United States to decide, they are only a facilitator," he added.

The Taleban ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001 after seizing power following years of civil war, and imposed many restrictions on women and activities it deemed "un-Islamic".

It was ousted by a US-led invasion after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks. Since then, the group has led a violent insurgency against the internationally-backed government, killing thousands.

