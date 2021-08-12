Taleban advance leaves Germany debating costly engagement

Kunduz city was a symbol of Germany's involvement in Afghanistan. Its troops operated a military foothold in the northern city that became a synonym for the good and the bad of its intervention in the South Asian country.

Now, 10 months after the last German soldiers had left the city, Kunduz has been recaptured by the Taleban - almost 20 years after the militant group was routed by an American-Tajik coalition in November 2001.

The fall of Kunduz on Sunday has ignited a big debate in Berlin about the purpose of the whole German deployment. Over 150,000 German soldiers had been deployed, many of them serving more than once. In total, 59 lost their lives and more than €12 billion (S$19.1 billion) was spent.

Ms Dunja Neukam, a former sergeant in the German army medical corps in Kunduz, said in a recent interview: "This was a city in the process of a new start. Our camp was supposed to be turned into a university and we already had planted roses. Seeing all that being taken by the Taleban so quickly really hurts. You think of all the fallen who gave their lives in vain - it's very bitter," she said.

Germany's Minister of Defence Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer echoed those sentiments in a string of tweets earlier this week.

"The reports from Kunduz and all across Afghanistan are bitter and deeply painful. We fought there with our allies. Bundeswehr soldiers died in Afghanistan," she said.

The minister also cited the shortcomings of the engagement: "What we apparently failed to do was effect long-term positive change in Afghanistan. We should learn from that when defining the aims of future foreign deployments."

But she was adamant in rejecting calls to again send German troops into Afghanistan. "Are society and Parliament prepared to send the Bundeswehr into a war and keep large numbers of troops there for at least a generation? If we are not, then the joint withdrawal with our partners remains the right decision," she said.

Mr Norbert Rottgen, conservative chairman of the influential Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, had advocated the use of the military to stop the Taleban. He was concerned about a possible wave of refugees from Afghanistan.

Some observers are already painting a situation similar to that in 2015 when millions of Syrians fled their country to find a safe haven in Europe.

Several European Union nations, including Germany, have urged the EU to continue deportations of illegal immigrants back to Afghanistan. They believe ending the deportations would encourage even more Afghans to leave their homeland for the EU.

Kunduz was a symbolic place for the German army, associated with many fallen soldiers and the Nato air strike ordered by a German colonel in 2009 after two tankers were hijacked by Taleban fighters.

At the request of the German army, US warplanes attacked the tankers. At least 91 insurgents and civilians were killed in the air strike that eventually led to the resignation of then Defence Minister Franz Josef Jung.

The German military also provided safety for many non-government organisations that were rebuilding and modernising Afghanistan. Germany was also the lead nation to train Afghan police forces.

But the main obstacle to lasting success in Afghanistan was the lack of loyalty within the army and police towards the government in the capital Kabul. Their loyalty lies with the local clansmen and warlords who are the key providers of safety for the people.

As a result, the government had to deal with a high number of army and police deserters. This is one reason why the Taleban can advance so quickly.

But it is unlikely that the group will be free to do what it wants when it controls most of the country.

Pakistan, which provided a safe haven for the Islamist fighters after they were ousted in 2001, will certainly exert influence on any new Taleban government.

The same is true for Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Taleban mainly consists of Sunni Pashtuns that have a troubled relationship with the Shi'ite leadership in Teheran.

Sunni Saudi Arabia has for years channelled funds to anti-Shi'ite militants like the Taleban to retain influence. Before the 2001 invasion of Afghanistan by the US, Saudi Arabia was one of only three countries to recognise the Taleban government in Kabul.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said: "If Iran doesn't play well and makes an enemy out of the Taleban soon, I think some Arab countries... and the United States would attempt to finance and direct the Taleban to weaken Teheran and divert its attention away from Iraq and other Arab countries. The biggest threat for us would be the formation of an anti-Iran political system in Afghanistan," said Mr Zarif, as quoted by senior fellow James Dorsey at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.