Take a walk in California's field of light

The Light At Sensorio art installation in California's wine country was set to reopen yesterday after months of being shut down amid the pandemic.

Created by artist Bruce Munro, the installation in Paso Robles city features two exhibits - Field Of Light (above) and the newly opened Light Towers - both of which are solar-powered.

Field Of Light is a 6ha walk-through experience, Munro's largest artwork to date, comprising more than 58,800 stemmed spheres lit by fibre optics.

The spheres gently illuminate the landscape in subtle blooms of morphing colours.

The Light Towers pay homage to the region's wine country. The installation features 69 towers, each about 1.8m tall, made with over 17,000 wine bottles that are illuminated with fibre-optic lights whose colours morph to a musical score.

Light At Sensorio is expected to be on show until Sept 30.