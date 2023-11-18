Taiwan's Apec envoy Morris Chang chatted with Biden but not Xi

SAN FRANCISCO - Taiwan's Apec envoy Morris Chang said on Nov 17 that he had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the group's summit in San Francisco but not with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Taiwan, which takes part in the Apec forum as "Chinese Taipei" and does not send its president to summits, has faced increased military pressure from Beijing, including two rounds of major war games during the past year and a half. China regards the self-governing Taiwan as its territory to be reunified. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Mr Chang, the 92-year-old founder of chip giant TSMC, told reporters that he had also talked with US Vice-President Kamala Harris on the sidelines of the US-hosted summit, a replay of their meeting last year in Thailand, where Mr Chang also met Mr Xi.

However, Mr Chang said he did not talk to Mr Xi at this year's summit. Given both Taiwan and China are members, Apec is one of the few global forums where both side's officials can interact, even if just to exchange pleasantries.

Mr Chang added that he had conveyed Taiwan's strong desire for regional peace in his conversation with Mr Blinken.

Mr Chang also said he had met Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the summit. REUTERS