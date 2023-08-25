Taiwan Vice-President Lai says global community blames China for rising tension

TAIPEI – The front runner to become Taiwan's next president, Mr William Lai, said on Friday that the global community blames the rise in tension across the Taiwan Strait on China rather than the island.

"The international community understands that recent tensions are not because of President Tsai or because of Taiwan, but because of China," Vice-President Lai told a news conference.

He is the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's candidate for the January presidential election and is leading in the polls. President Tsai Ing-wen cannot run again after two terms in office.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has a particular dislike of Mr Lai for comments he made in the past about being a "worker" for Taiwan independence. He has said on the campaign trail that he will maintain the status quo and has repeatedly offered to talk to Beijing.

China staged military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday in an angry response to brief stopovers Mr Lai made in the United States this month, on his way to and from Paraguay.

The US, like most countries, has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is its most important international backer and arms supplier, which angers Beijing.

Taiwan is officially called the Republic of China, and Mr Lai has said he does not seek to change that.

Both he and Ms Tsai have said that as Taiwan is already an independent country, there is no need for a separate declaration of independence.

He said his support for maintaining the status quo across the strait is "unwavering" and vowed to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region if elected. REUTERS