Taiwan reports renewed Chinese military activity, planes in 'response' zone

China held a day of drills around Taiwan in an angry response to brief stop-overs this month in the United States by Vice President William Lai. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
36 min ago

TAIPEI - Taiwan's defence ministry said that on Friday morning it had spotted 13 Chinese military aircraft entering Taiwan's "response" zone and five Chinese naval ships engaged in combat readiness patrols.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has complained for the past three years of increased military pressure from Beijing.

On Saturday, China held a day of drills around Taiwan in an angry response to brief stop-overs this month in the United States by Vice President William Lai.

The ministry said that starting about 7am, it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft - fighters, bombers, early warning aircraft and drones - of which 13 entered Taiwan’s “response” zone, though it did not give details.

Taiwan sent aircraft and ships to monitor them, it said.

China has not announced further drills around Taiwan since Saturday, though it frequently mounts such missions without acknowledging them beforehand or afterwards. REUTERS

More On This Topic
‘We’re more resilient’: China’s sudden ban on Taiwan’s prized mangoes has limited impact
Taiwan to allow Chinese tourists, business people to visit again

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top