Swiftie wanted: US media company is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter

An American newspaper publisher has decided to put a spin on one of its journalism jobs, becoming the first media company to post an opening for the role of a “Taylor Swift Reporter”.

On Tuesday, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain Gannett posted the unique opening on its career site, seeking someone to fill the role for its The Tennessean and USA Today titles.

It arrives amid Taylor Swift’s global musical reign, and as her Eras Tour is on track to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, surpassing a record-setting US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion) in sales.

She also became the first woman to gain 100 million monthly listeners on music app Spotify, and continues to top the charts with releases of album re-recordings.

The job posting said: “Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy.

“We are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.”

The posting added that the reporter will have to delve into the growing influence of the 33-year-old pop star, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and her overall effect in both the business and music worlds.

“The successful candidate is a driven, creative and energetic journalist able to capture the excitement around Swift’s ongoing tour and upcoming album release, while also providing thoughtful analysis of her music and career,” the post said.

“We are looking for a journalist with a voice – but not a bias – able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms.”

Requirements for the job include a degree in communications, journalism or marketing, as well as five years’ worth of experience in a digital-first newsroom.

The position also requires the reporter to “chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions of Taylor Swift’s tour” and travel internationally.

In a statement to The Guardian, a Gannett spokesman confirmed that the role was real, full-time and with benefits.

“Being essential to our readers means providing the content they crave, and we have a blank space with Taylor’s name,” said Gannett media chief content officer Kristin Roberts.

The hourly rate for this role is said to range from US$21.63 to US$50.87.

As with most Swift-related content, the job posting began circulating widely on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.