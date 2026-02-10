Straitstimes.com header logo

Sustained gunshots cause panic in Guinea's capital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

CONAKRY, Feb 10 - Sustained gunshots were heard near the central prison in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Tuesday, causing panic in the surrounding neighbourhood, Reuters witnesses said.

It was unclear who was shooting or what triggered the gunfire. The West African nation's authorities were not immediately available for comments.

A Reuters witness reported seeing several military pickup trucks carrying armed security forces, and a machinegun-mounted armoured carrier, deployed around the city's central administrative district.

Guinea, a major bauxite and iron ore producer, held an election on December 28, in which Mamady Doumbouya secured a landslide victory.

Doumbouya first came to power in September 2021 through a military coup. REUTERS

See more on

Guinea

Coup

Producer

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.