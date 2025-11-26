Sustained gunfire near Guinea-Bissau election commission building, witnesses say

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BISSAU - Sustained gunfire broke out on Wednesday near the headquarters of the national election commission in Guinea-Bissau's capital, a Reuters witness and two other residents said.

The coup-prone West African country held a presidential election on Sunday, and provisional results were expected to be announced on Thursday.

The race pits incumbent President Umaro Sissoco Embalo against top challenger Fernando Dias, and both sides claimed victory in the first round earlier this week.

One of the witnesses said residents were running away from the scene as gunfire continued near the election commission building around 1300 GMT.

It was not immediately clear who was involved in the shooting. REUTERS