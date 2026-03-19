Suspicious package probe limits flights at Montreal international airport

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FILE PHOTO: A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center, where air traffic controllers continue to work during the U.S. government shutdown, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

MONTREAL, March 18 - The Montreal-Trudeau International Airport was handling a limited number of flights on Wednesday due to an investigation into a suspicious package that was found on a landing flight, an airport spokesperson said.

One of the two runways at the airport was closed due to the investigation, the spokesperson added.

The suspicious package led to a U.S. FAA ground stop advisory for about 90 minutes.

After cancelling the ground stop, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said departures to Montreal International Airport were delayed by an average of 54 minutes due to airport volume. REUTERS