Suspects in Ecuador assassination are foreign nationals, government says

QUITO - The suspects in the assassination of Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio are foreign nationals who belong to organised crime groups, the government said on Thursday, adding that it is pursuing the “intellectual authors” of the murder.

The fatal shooting on Wednesday night, less than two weeks before the election, has sent shockwaves through the South American country, leading some rivals to suspend campaigning and bringing the issue of rising violence to the foreground.

Villavicencio, a vocal critic of corruption and organised crime, was killed leaving an evening campaign event at an education facility in northern Quito.

A suspect in the crime later died of injuries sustained in a shoot-out and six others have so far been arrested, the attorney general’s office said.

Nine people, including a candidate for the legislature and two police officers, were injured, it added.

The dead suspect was arrested on weapons charges in July, the government said on Thursday, adding that the six who were detained were all foreign nationals who belong to organised crime groups, without providing other details. The nationality of the dead suspect was unclear.

“The national police now have the first arrests of the alleged material authors of this abominable event and will employ all of their operative and investigative capacity to discover the motive of this crime and its intellectual authors,” Interior Minister Juan Zapata told journalists.

President Guillermo Lasso said the crime was clearly an attempt to sabotage the election, but that voting would go ahead as planned on Aug 20, albeit amid a national state of emergency, with the military mobilised to guarantee security.

Mr Lasso also declared three days of mourning.

Violence in Ecuador has surged in recent years, especially in cities along drug-trafficking routes like Guayaquil and Esmeraldas where citizens say they live in fear.

Several Latin American countries have seen similar issues since the coronavirus pandemic.

Villavicencio’s party Movimiento Construye on Thursday rejected what it said was “political use” of his death and called for a speedy investigation in a statement posted on X, the social media site previously known as Twitter.