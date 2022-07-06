Suspected Islamists raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

ABUJA (AFP) - Suspected Boko Haram extremists using guns and explosives have blasted their way into a prison near Nigeria's capital, freeing hundreds of inmates in an operation to release jailed comrades, the government said on Wednesday (July 6).

Tuesday night's brazen attack on the outskirts of Abuja came hours after an ambush on a presidential security convoy in the north-west, in a fresh illustration of the struggle Nigeria faces to overcome a security crisis.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late on Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison just outside the capital.

Outside the jail, the burned-out wreckage of a bus and cars marked the scene of the attack, and yellow police tape was stretched across a destroyed part of the prison perimeter.

"We understand they are Boko Haram, they came specifically for their co-conspirators," senior Interior Ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters on a visit to the prison.

"Right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells."

Boko Haram is one of the Islamist groups involved in Nigeria's grinding 13-year conflict in the country's northeast.

But Nigerian officials sometimes use "Boko Haram" as a general phrase to refer to extremists or other armed groups.

Defence Minister Bashir Magashi told reporters that Boko Haram militants had "mostly likely" carried out the attack and that 64 jailed Islamists had escaped from the prison.

"None of them are inside the prison, they have all escaped," he said.

Commanders of another extremist group Ansaru, including the group's chief Khalid Barnawi, had also been kept in Kuje prison since their conviction in 2017.

One security official was killed when the gunmen breached the jail using high-grade explosives.

"We heard shooting on my street. We thought it was armed robbers," a local resident said.

"The first explosion came after the shooting. Then a second one sounded and then a third."

Some prisoners surrendered while others were recaptured with military roadblocks set up around the penitentiary.