Suspected Islamists kill at least 10 in attack on eastern Congo village

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo - Suspected Islamist rebels killed at least 10 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official and a civil society leader said on Saturday.

Armed men attacked the village of Masala in Beni territory, which lies in North Kivu province, overnight on Friday, military administrator Charles Euta Omeonga told Reuters by phone.

Civil society leader Justin Kavalami said the attack was carried out by members of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), the same group that a local official accused of being behind another village assault that killed at least 16 people earlier this week.

Kavalami said more than 13 people were killed in the Masala attack.

The ADF originates from neighbouring Uganda. Now based in eastern Congo, it has pledged allegiance to Islamic State and mounts frequent attacks, further destabilising a region where many militant groups are active.

It was not possible to reach the ADF for comment. REUTERS