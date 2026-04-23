Straitstimes.com header logo

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 20 in northeast Nigeria attacks

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, April 22 - Suspected Boko Haram militants riding motorbikes stormed two villages in northeast Nigeria, killing at least 20 people, a local official said on Wednesday.

The assaults are part of a surge by Boko Haram and its Islamic State splinter ISWAP, who have stepped up deadly attacks on military bases and villages in Nigeria's insurgency-hit northeast.

The gunmen raided the villages of Pubagu and Mayo-Ladde in the states of Borno and neighbouring Adamawa, respectively, on Tuesday afternoon after overwhelming local vigilantes, said Mada Saidu, chairman of Askira-Uba district, where one of the attacks occurred.

At least 11 people were killed in Pubagu and nine in Mayo-Ladde. Homes and shops were torched and food supplies looted, Saidu said.

Islamist militants have waged a 17-year insurgency seeking to carve out an Islamic state in northeast Nigeria, killing thousands and displacing at least 2 million people, aid groups say, despite major military campaigns to root them out. REUTERS

See more on

Boko Haram

Militants

Nigeria

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.