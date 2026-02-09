Survivors dispute Greek coast guard account of fatal migrant shipwreck

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

ATHENS - Survivors of a shipwreck that killed 15 Afghan migrants off Greece last week said that the dinghy they were in did not change course or ram a coast guard vessel, contradicting the official account by the authorities.

Fifteen people died in the shipwreck off the island of Chios on Feb 3. Two dozen others, including 11 minors, were rescued, some of them seriously injured, the coast guard said.

The coast guard said in a statement last week that the migrants’ boat was sailing with its navigation lights switched off and that it ignored a patrol vessel’s warnings to stop. When approached, it abruptly changed course, hitting the coast guard vessel and capsizing.

However, testimonies from three survivors, reviewed by Reuters, said that the coast guard did not offer any prior warning and that the dinghy did not change course. They said they only saw the coast guard boat as it turned on its own lights shortly before impact.

“If they had chased us, we would have stopped. We were on an inflatable boat with children,” one survivor said. “We were just going straight. It didn’t turn left or right.”

The coast guard did not respond to requests for comment. It has previously denied allegations of illegal practices.

Migration Minister Thanos Plevris last week praised the coast guard for the rescues and blamed the deaths on migrant smugglers. A Greek court has ordered the pre-trial detention of a Moroccan man accused of causing the crash.

Reuters was not able to independently verify any of the accounts. The camera on the coast guard vessel was not activated at the time, sources close to an investigation into the incident said.

Greece’s border policing has come under scrutiny since 2015 when the country was at the frontline of Europe’s migration crisis. This includes allegations of so-called “pushbacks” in which the coast guard tried to force migrant boats away from their shores.

The EU border agency said in 2025 that it was reviewing 12 cases of potential human rights violations by Greece, including some allegations migrants seeking asylum were pushed back from Greece’s frontiers. REUTERS