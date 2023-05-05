Surrounded by bodies, Wagner’s Prigozhin blasts Russian Defence Minister in expletive-laden video

BAKHMUT – Standing in a field of bodies, Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin on Friday published an expletive-ridden video in which he personally blamed top defence chiefs for losses suffered by his Wagner Group fighters in Ukraine.

Mr Prigozhin’s tirade reignited and escalated a long-running feud with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, whom he has repeatedly accused of starving his forces of ammunition.

Mr Prigozhin appeared next to dozens of bloodied bodies that he said were those of Wagner fighters. His expletives were bleeped out in the video published by his press service.

“We have a 70 per cent shortage of ammunition. Shoigu! Gerasimov! Where is the ******* ammunition?“ he yelled into the camera.

Those responsible would go to hell, Mr Prigozhin shouted, before saying that Wagner’s losses would be five times smaller if the group was adequately supplied.

“These are Wagner lads who died today. The blood is still fresh,” Mr Prigozhin said, pointing to the bodies around him. “They came here as volunteers, and they’re dying, so you can get fat in your offices.”

The Wagner Group has spearheaded Russia’s months-long assault on the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Mr Prigozhin began publicly feuding with Russian defence chiefs in 2022, accusing them of incompetence and of deliberately depriving Wagner of ammunition out of personal animosity towards him.

In recently weeks, he had refrained from public attacks on Mr Shoigu, even as he continued to suggest that deliberate ammunition shortages had exacerbated Wagner casualty figures. REUTERS