Suriname's former President Santokhi dies suddenly

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President of Suriname Chan Santokhi addresses the \"Summit of the Future\" in the General Assembly Hall at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2024. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo

PARAMARIBO, March 30 - Suriname's former president, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who governed from 2020 to 2025, died suddenly on Monday, his sucessor and the South American country's current president said.

Mr. Santokhi, who was 67, was chairman of Suriname's Progressive Reform Party and also served as Suriname's justice minister from 2005 to 2010.

"His many years of service in various public offices will be remembered," President Jennifer Simons said in a statement shared on social media.

A cause of death was not immediately announced. REUTERS