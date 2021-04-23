Support for Russian activist

People gathering in the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday in support of jailed opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on a hunger strike. President Vladimir Putin delivered an annual address on the same day replete with threats
PHOTO: NYTIMES
  • Published
    38 min ago

People gathering in the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday in support of jailed opposition leader and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is on a hunger strike. President Vladimir Putin delivered an annual address on the same day replete with threats against the West but - despite intense tensions with Ukraine - stopped short of announcing new military or foreign policy moves.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2021, with the headline 'Support for Russian activist'. Subscribe
Topics: 