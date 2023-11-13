Supply problem, lack of charging stations stall uptake of electric bikes in Rwanda

KIGALI – For nine years, Mr Celestine Nselgiumva, 34, has taken passengers around the streets of Kigali on his petrol-powered motorbike. But his biggest wish is to ride an electric motorbike.

“It looks cool and it is much faster than normal motorbikes. It is also environmentally friendly as it produces less noise and pollution,” he said. “But the lack of stations to swop depleted batteries for new ones is why I haven’t converted.”

While Mr Nselgiumva noted that battery-swopping stations are a common sight in Kigali, the capital, they are less common in the provinces. As he sometimes ferries passengers out of Kigali into neighbouring provinces, he is afraid of being stranded somewhere remote on an electric motorbike.

But demand for the electric two-wheelers is growing, alongside the east African nation’s aim to fully electrify its “moto taxi” fleet.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, Rwanda has more than 100,000 petrol-powered motorbikes. Some 46,000 operate as moto taxis, with 26,000 in Kigali alone. In 2021, the government partnered the United Nations Development Programme to convert more petrol-powered motorbikes to electric bikes, in line with a 10-year climate action road map to reduce 4.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

To persuade vehicle owners to switch to electric, the government offers tax and other incentives, such as capped electricity tariffs for charging stations and rent-free land for building them, preferential parking and travel lanes for electric vehicles around Kigali, and restrictions on emissions from polluting vehicles.

Attracted by the cost savings, more moto taxi drivers are making the switch, said Mr Josh Whale, 41, chief executive of Ampersand, a local start-up founded in 2018 that produces electric motorbikes, batteries and swopping stations.

“Electric motorbikes offer a 30 per cent increase in take-home pay as drivers save on petrol prices and maintenance fees,” he said.

Ampersand operation coordinator Kevin Mucyo, 24, said: “The drivers are paying almost the same amount of money but electric motors can travel longer distances and drivers swop batteries fewer times (than they would have to fill up with petrol).”

In Rwanda, one litre of petrol costs about US$1.40 (S$1.90) and lasts about 45km, depending on the terrain and speed, he said. With electric motorbikes, it costs about US$1.50 per battery swop and drivers can ride up to 70km.

Singaporean Simon Ting, 64, business development manager at Rwanda Electric Mobility (REM), said drivers can also save costs by retrofitting their motorbikes.