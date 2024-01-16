Suicide bombing kills three, injures two in Somali capital - police

Somalis look at the wreckage of a vehicle destroyed at the scene of a suicide bomb blast in the Hamar Weyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalis walk past the wreckage of a vehicle and a motorcycle destroyed at the scene of a suicide bomb blast at the Hamar Weyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Somalis walk past the wreckage of a vehicle and a motorcycle destroyed at the scene of a suicide bomb blast at the Hamar Weyne district of Mogadishu, Somalia January 16, 2024. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
46 sec ago

MOGADISHU - A suicide bomb blast in Somalia's capital city Mogadishu killed three people and injured two others, Somali authorities said on Tuesday, with the militant group al Shabaab claiming responsibility for the attack.

While being pursued by police, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside the Al Hindi restaurant in Mogadishu's Hamar Weyne district, police spokesman Sadik Ali said.

The al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab group said in a statement that the blast had targeted local security officials. It said there were casualties, without providing a number.

Al Shabaab frequently attacks military outposts and civilian and government targets as part of a campaign to topple Somalia's government and establish its own rule based on its interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top