Sudan once again tops International Rescue Committee crises watchlist

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 - Sudan has once again topped a watchlist of global humanitarian crises released by the International Rescue Committee (IRC) aid organization, as warring sides press on with a conflict that ‍has ​killed tens of thousands of people.

It is the third ‍time in a row Sudan has headed the list, which was published on Tuesday. It highlights the ​20 ​countries most at risk of new or worsened humanitarian emergencies.

"What the IRC is seeing on the ground is not a tragic accident. The world is not simply failing ‍to respond to crisis; actions and words are producing, prolonging, and rewarding it," IRC CEO ​David Miliband said in a statement.

"The ⁠scale of the crisis in Sudan, ranking first on this year’s Watchlist for the third year in a row and now the largest humanitarian crisis ever recorded, is a signature of this disorder."

War erupted in ​April 2023 from a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces ahead of ‌a planned transition to civilian rule, ​and triggered the world's largest displacement crisis.

More than 12 million people have already been displaced by the ongoing war in Sudan, where humanitarian workers lack resources to help those fleeing, many of whom have been raped, robbed or bereaved by the violence.

Sudan is followed by the Palestinian territories, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Haiti, according to the list.

The IRC said although these ‍countries are home to just 12% of the global population, they account for 89% ​of those in humanitarian need. It added that the countries are projected to host more than half ​of the world's extreme poor by 2029.

The remaining countries on ‌the list are Myanmar, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Burkina Faso, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Chad, Colombia, Niger, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Ukraine ‌and Yemen. REUTERS