Sudan maternity hospital fights to save lives under fire

KHARTOUM - When a maternity hospital in the Sudanese capital came under bombardment, Ms Esraa Hesbalrasoul snatched her premature twins from an incubator and rushed out in a panic.

In the chaos, only one of the infants survived.

Ms Hesbalrasoul now tends to her baby in a small hospital in the capital’s twin city of Omdurman that for weeks has struggled to weather the near-ceaseless fighting.

Numerous medical facilities have been shelled in the fighting that broke out on April 15 between rival generals and the forces they command.

The battles have left only 16 per cent of hospitals in Khartoum fully functional, according to the United Nations, putting countless lives at risk.

But the small Al-Nada hospital in Khartoum’s twin city of Omdurman remains a lifesaver, keeping its doors open to offer vital health care despite the mounting odds.

When strikes shook the ground on April 20 around the facility initially caring for the twins, “we were told we had to evacuate everyone right away”, Ms Hesbalrasoul told AFP.

“There were no ambulances available so we had to transport our babies as best we could,” she said.

“But one of them died because of the lack of oxygen.”

Her tragedy is hardly an isolated one.

The UN estimates that there are “219,000 pregnant women in Khartoum, including 24,000 women expected to give birth in the coming weeks”.

Al-Nada is one of the rare facilities they can turn to.

Its director, Mr Mohammed Fattah al-Rahman, in particular credits a generous donation from the Sudanese American Physicians Association, which has allowed it to keep running.

With this money, “we have been able to deliver 500 births, naturally and through caesarian sections, and to admit 80 children”, he told AFP, surrounded by premature babies in incubators.

But the war is never far from the dimly-lit facility. Sounds of gunfire and blasts can often be heard echoing in the distance.