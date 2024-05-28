Submerged homes, heat waves fuel Mexico climate angst

EL BOSQUE, Mexico – Waves wash over abandoned homes in a Mexican village slowly being swallowed by the sea – a symbol of climate-change effects being felt by the major fossil-fuel producer.

The school where Mr Adrian Perez used to attend classes in the community of El Bosque in the southern state of Tabasco now stands in ruins.

Each time he passes it to go fishing, he is reminded of what has been lost to the sea. “It’s hard. I studied there and look at what it became,” the 24-year-old said.

“The climate’s destroying us,” he added.

This year, heat waves have sent temperatures soaring in Tabasco and much of Mexico, stoking the climate-change debate as the country prepares for a June 2 presidential election.