Sub disaster puts spotlight on another extreme venture: space tourism

NEW YORK – Commercial space travel shares plenty of similarities with deep sea tourism: wealthy customers, tight spaces, far-flung destinations and waivers that clearly warn people they are risking death by embarking on unregulated vehicles.

As the world dissects what went wrong with the doomed OceanGate submersible vessel, the craft’s lack of safeguards is raising alarms. The founder of the deep-sea tour group once called safety a “pure waste” and industry peers flagged the potentially “catastrophic” results of his “experimental” approach to ocean exploration.

Submersibles like the Titan are subject to little safety oversight, even less so when they are in international waters. A similar regulatory regime – or lack of one – governs commercial human spaceflight. And while the private space industry has not seen a disaster on the scale of the OceanGate fiasco, the risks are there.

“There’s a strong concern that not having those safety regulations is going to mean some fly-by-night, shady operations that result in customers being injured or potentially killed,” said Brian Weeden, director of programme planning for the Secure World Foundation, a space sustainability non-profit organisation pushing to curb space junk and for better space traffic management, among other things.

Under current United States law, the Federal Aviation Administration cannot impose safety standards on commercial spacecraft that carry people to space. That may change as soon as later this year, unless the current law is extended.

Commercial passengers who strap into a vehicle operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. or Blue Origin LLC – the only companies that currently provide space tourism flights – do so under an “informed consent” framework. That means they acknowledge that the government has not certified commercial ships for safety and that “participation in space flight may result in death, serious injury, or total or partial loss of physical or mental function”.

SpaceX, however, developed its Crew Dragon passenger capsule under the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (Nasa) safety requirements, as the company uses the vehicle to send the agency’s astronauts to the International Space Station.

Virgin Galactic declined to comment and Blue Origin and SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

This informed consent regime began in 2004 with the Commercial Space Launch Amendments Act, which imposed a regulatory moratorium on the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) over commercial space for eight years. Congress has twice extended the moratorium over the years, but it expires again this October.

The FAA is taking preliminary action to develop a safety framework for commercial human spaceflight ahead of the moratorium expiring, a spokesman told Bloomberg News. The agency is also updating its recommended practices for human spaceflight occupant safety and working to develop voluntary consensus standards.

Representative Frank Lucas, chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, on Friday said the committee is currently looking into regulations for commercial space travel, but did not provide any specifics.

“It’s very important and it’s a growing slice of the industry,” he said. “Let’s see how we work it out.”

The justification for the lack of oversight thus far is that the space industry is still in a “learning period,” much like commercial aviation in its early years. “There are those that fear that imposing government safety regulations early in the process is going to stifle the industry,” said Mr Weeden.

The president of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation, an industry group representing commercial space companies that in 2015 lobbied to extend the moratorium, did not respond to a request for comment.