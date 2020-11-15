Stuck at sea: Seafarers who kept international trade humming despite Covid-19

Feels like prison: Seafarers stuck on board due to Covid-19



Filipino seamen on board a 22,000-tonne tanker. PHOTO: CHRIS MOISES CANAVERAL



More than 400,000 seafarers around the world have had to remain on board their ships for about a year or longer because of the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: CHRIS MOISES CANAVERAL



Mr Chris Moises Canaveral, a third mate on board a 22,000-tonne tanker, has not stepped on land in 10 months. He expects to still be out at sea come Christmas and New Year.

He said he is used to it. He first set foot on a merchant ship 10 years ago, when he was 26. Since then, he has been home to celebrate Christmas with his family just four times. "It's hard, but we're seamen. We're used to isolation and solitude," he said.

Even so, this is the longest he has been away, and it is already feeling like he is "in prison, with a bunch of very grumpy men".

Indonesian seafarer has not been home for 2½ years



Ms Ingrid Frederica, 31, breaks out into tears when speaking with The Sunday Times on Thursday about her husband who has not returned home for two years and eight months. ST PHOTO: WAHYUDI SOERIAATMADJA



Samfarid Fauzi, 33, has been at sea since April 2018 on a two-year work contract and his family in Tegal, Central Java has been repeatedly promised the breadwinner would come home, but was told the pandemic made a crew change impossible. PHOTO: INGRID FREDERICA



Mr Amar Tukaram Shinde, 24, felt like a bird let out of a cage as he set foot on land after being at sea for 19 months.

He boarded a cargo ship in Singapore in April last year to fulfil an 11-month contract, but after it expired, he could not leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with his four Indian and 16 Vietnamese crew mates, he signed off in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday.

Crew change in Singapore back up to 75%, with international cooperation at forefront of efforts



Between 500 and 600 crew changes now take place daily, compared with 800 before Covid-19 struck. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



The two floating accommodations docked at Tanjong Pagar terminal port on April 12, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Singapore has managed to normalise crew changes amid the pandemic, even as many countries continue to restrict the rotation of ship crew at their ports.

It is also working with international organisations to accelerate the adoption of safe crew change practices abroad, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Over 54,000 crew changes have taken place here since March 27, when Singapore put in place strict domestic measures such as the closure of bars and cinemas.

