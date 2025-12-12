Strong winds leave millions in Brazil’s Sao Paulo without power, cutting water and flights

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An extratropical cyclone swept through Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, toppling trees ‍and ​power lines on Dec 10.

SAO PAULO - About 1.5 million homes and businesses were without electricity on Dec 11 after an extratropical cyclone swept through Sao Paulo’s metropolitan area, toppling trees ‍and ​power lines and disrupting flights and the ‍water supply.

Damaging wind storms also caused vast power outages in 2023 and 2024, putting utility ​firm ​Enel under intense public scrutiny.

Enel said gusts of up to 98kmh battered the region during a 12-hour gale on Dec 10, with impacts ‍lingering into Dec 11 across the city of 11.5 million people and the wider ​metro region.

About two million customers ⁠in the area lost electricity during the storm’s peak, Enel said in a statement early on Dec 11, adding that service had been restored to 500,000.

Power regulator Aneel demanded the ​company provide detailed explanations for the disruptions.

Water utility Sabesp warned that outages had hit its ‌pumps, affecting neighbourhoods across the area.

“The ​long time without power to pump water heavily impacted the system. Supply is being resumed gradually,” Sabesp said.

Air travel also faced disruptions. Airport operator Aena said Sao Paulo’s Congonhas Airport, which handles domestic flights, was open on Dec 11 but had cancelled 31 arrivals and 15 departures, after scratching 181 flights on ‍Dec 10.

At Guarulhos International Airport, one of Latin America’s busiest, 61 arrivals and ​56 departures were cancelled since Dec 10, its operator said in a separate statement, adding ​that operations were back to normal early on Dec 11. REUTERS