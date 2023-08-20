'Strong enough now': Brics nations eye global geopolitical shift

JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of the Brics emerging economies, which account for about a quarter of the world’s wealth, meet in Johannesburg this week looking to widen the bloc’s influence and push for a shift in global geopolitics.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to host China’s President Xi Jinping, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for the annual three-day summit starting on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also will join remotely.

Mr Putin decided against attending in person, as he is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant that South Africa is in theory bound to enforce if he sets foot in the country.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to Johannesburg instead.

Representing billions of people across three continents, with economies undergoing varying levels of growth, Brics countries share one thing in common – disdain for a world order they see as serving the interests of rich Western powers.

The grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“The traditional global governing system has become dysfunctional, deficient and missing in action,” Mr Chen Xiaodong, the Chinese ambassador to Pretoria, said at a briefing on Friday, adding that Brics is “increasingly becoming a staunch force in defending international justice”.

There is growing interest in the bloc – at least 40 countries have expressed interest in joining, and 23 of those have formally submitted applications to become Brics members.

‘Polarised world’

Mr Anil Sooklal, South Africa’s ambassador-at-large for Asia and Brics, told AFP on Friday that one of the reasons countries are lining up to join is “the very polarised world we live in, that has been further polarised by the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and where countries are being forced to take sides”.

“Countries in the South don’t want to be told who to support, how to behave and how to conduct their sovereign affairs. They are strong enough now to assert their respective positions,” added Mr Sooklal.

Brics has raised hope for countries looking to restructure the global “architecture”, he said.

“The major markets are now in the Global South... but we are still on the margins in terms of global decision-making.”

Dr Lebogang Legodi, international politics lecturer at the University of Limpopo, agrees that many states keen on joining the group “are seeing Brics as an alternative to the current hegemony” in world affairs.

Around 50 other leaders will attend a “friends of Brics” programme during the summit, which will be held at a convention centre in the heart of Johannesburg’s Sandton, historically referred to as the richest square mile on the continent.

This year’s gathering is themed “Brics and Africa: Partnership for mutually accelerated growth, sustainable development and inclusive multilateralism”.