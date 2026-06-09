Strong earthquake strikes off Cuba’s north-west coast

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The 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Cuba at a depth of 10km, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

HAVANA - An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off the coast of Cuba on June 8, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10km, GFZ added. There were no immediate reports of damages.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake at a 6.1 magnitude, with its epicentre 104km west-north-west of Mantua, Cuba.

No tsunami warning or watch was issued after the earthquake, according to the US National Weather Service.

An AFP journalists in Havan has reported 20 seconds of shaking that forced Cubans out of buildings and into the streets.

“At first I just felt dizzy – it didn’t occur to me it was an earthquake, I’d never experienced that before,” Carmel Delgado, a 47‑year‑old economist, told AFP.

“But once we realised what it could be, we got out quickly.”

Cuban authorities said the tremor was felt “throughout the entire west of the country” and, according to AFP reporters, as far away as Florida. REUTERS, AFP