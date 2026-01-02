Strong earthquake jolts southern Mexico, disrupts president’s press conference

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (centre) standing with members of the media and officials in a courtyard of the National Palace, following an earthquake in Mexico City on Jan 2.

MEXICO CITY - A powerful earthquake shook southern Mexico on Jan 2, sending millions scrambling after the New Year holiday and briefly interrupting President Claudia Sheinbaum’s daily press conference.

The 6.5-magnitude quake struck near the Pacific coast in Guerrero state at a depth of 35km, the US Geological Survey said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or serious damage in Guerrero, Ms Sheinbaum and the state's governor both said.

Ms Sheinbaum was speaking in Mexico City when earthquake alarms sounded. She noted the ground was shaking beneath her before calmly evacuating alongside journalists.

Ms Sheinbaum resumed the press conference shortly afterwards.

She said no damage had been reported in Mexico City, where residents fled their homes and sounds of nervous dogs barking filled the streets.

Guerrero is home to Acapulco and other resort areas, which are a major draw for holiday tourists.

Acapulco is still recovering from a Category 5 hurricane that devastated the area in 2023. REUTERS