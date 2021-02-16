Strong 6.2-magnitude quake rocks Vanuatu capital

PORT VILA, Vanuatu (AFP, REUTERS) - A strong earthquake struck Vanuatu's capital Port Vila on Tuesday (Feb 16), with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking and the US Geological Survey measuring a shallow 6.2-magnitude quake just off the coast.

"Wow, haven't felt one like that in years. My heart's still in my mouth," local journalist Dan McGarry posted on Twitter, "very large lateral movement".

Authorities said the quake occurred 90km west of the city at a depth of just 10km. According to the Pacific warning centre, there was no immediate tsunami threat.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had pegged the quake at a magnitude of 6.5 with a depth of 40km.