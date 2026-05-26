Strong 6.9-magnitude earthquake shakes mining hub in Chile, but damage is minimal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake’s depth at 109km.

SANTIAGO - A strong earthquake struck Chile’s important mining region of Antofagasta on the afternoon of May 25, disrupting operations at some mines but ultimately sparing lives and critical infrastructure, authorities said.

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the heart of the world’s biggest copper-producing country, though major miners reported limited damage.

The US Geological Survey recorded the earthquake’s depth at 109km.

Chilean state ‌copper miner Codelco halted some activities due to lack of visibility in pits or interruption of electricity supplies in specific areas, a spokesperson said.

Miners BHP and Antofagasta both said their operations were not affected by the earthquake.

Mr Ricardo Munizaga, the regional director for Chile’s disaster agency, SENAPRED, told local news channel 24 Horas that while the earthquake triggered landslides in some production areas, there had been no reports of injuries or other major emergencies.

Residents lost power and saw some cuts to water supply in the city of Calama, home to many miners, Mr Munizaga said, but key infrastructure was otherwise not affected.

Mining companies activated their emergency protocols and temporarily halted some operations to inspect facilities, he added.

A substantial part of Chile’s output comes from the Antofagasta region. REUTERS