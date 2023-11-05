Striking Hollywood actors receive 'last, best, and final offer' from studios

FILE PHOTO: SAG-AFTRA members walk the picket line during their ongoing strike outside Sony Studios in Culver City, California, U.S. September 29, 2023. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
Striking Hollywood actors said on Saturday that they had received an offer from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

SAG-AFTRA actors' union said that the AMPTP which represents Netflix, Walt Disney and other media companies said that this was their "last, best, and final offer."

The actors' union said it is reviewing the offer and considering a response.

Members of SAG-AFTRA, which represents 160,000 actors and other media professionals, have been on strike since July. REUTERS

