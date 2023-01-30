Strikes, 'sleaze', stability: Sunak marks 100 days as UK PM

LONDON – On reaching 100 days in 10 Downing Street this week, Mr Rishi Sunak will double the duration of Ms Liz Truss’s brutally short term as British prime minister.

But having stabilised panicky financial markets after the calamitous Truss tenure, the Conservative leader has little to celebrate.

Double-digit inflation is fuelling a winter of misery for many in Sunak’s Britain.

On Wednesday, the day before his mini-anniversary, up to half a million workers will escalate a rolling series of strikes to shut down schools, railways and other public sectors.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has been portraying the wealthy premier as “weak” and out of touch, as both parties gear up for an election likely next year.

“Is he starting to wonder if this job is just too big for him?“ he told the diminutive Mr Sunak in parliament last Wednesday.

The Labour leader was merciless as he ran the rule over Britain’s state of “permacrisis” since Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, and “sleaze” among the Conservatives.

Ambulance drivers have also been striking, joining nurses on their first-ever walkout. But Mr Sunak is adamant that unions’ pay demands will only fuel decades-high inflation.

“Being an effective manager of public money and public services is not a sin,” senior minister Michael Gove said, rejecting criticism that Mr Sunak is an uninspiring leader after Mr Boris Johnson, who preceded Ms Truss.

“It is the case that first of all we have to bring stability – and we have – and now we have set out areas where we are performing,” he told Sky News on Sunday.

‘Moral bankruptcy’

Mr Sunak faces a mountainous challenge as he bids to emulate Conservative leader John Major’s surprise win over Labour in 1992.

Outside Number 10 in October, he promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level” – in pointed contrast to his two predecessors.

But Mr Sunak has been forced on the defensive by the tax affairs of the Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi, who until this weekend sat in the Cabinet.

Mr Starmer on Saturday accused Mr Sunak’s Tories of “moral bankruptcy”, as less well-off voters are forced this winter to choose between eating and heating.