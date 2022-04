Visitors immersing themselves in a vibrant street art creation by French artist Jo Di Bona at the second edition of Le Colors Festival in Paris, France, on Tuesday.

The exhibition, which kicked off on April 2 and runs till May 8, features the works of some 90 artists, photographers, sculptors, digital artists and illustrators, including graphic designer Regis Leger, who goes by Dugudus, and artist Pierre Ygouf, also known as Piotre.