Storm claims more lives in Argentina and Uruguay, bringing death toll to 16

Tree branches lie on the floor next to a bicycle lane damaged by a fallen tree, after a severe storm in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 17. PHOTO: REUTERS
BUENOS AIRES - The death toll from a severe electrical storm that struck Argentina over the weekend has risen to 16 people in Argentina and the neighbouring country of Uruguay.

Uruguay's meteorological agency said two people were killed as strong wind gusts swept in from the south-east early on Dec 17 morning, according to a statement posted on the agency's website.

In Argentina, a woman died early on Dec 17 after being struck by a falling tree branch in the town of Moreno, according to local media.

Thirteen others died on Dec 16 in the town of Bahia Blanca after a wall collapsed during the storm.

Argentine President Javier Milei visited the accident site on Dec 17.

The storm's powerful winds also downed trees and lamp posts across the capital, Buenos Aires. REUTERS

